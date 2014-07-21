(Releads with latest trading data, background)
NEW YORK/LONDON, July 21 Trading activity has
slumped in Barclays Plc's U.S. share trading venue
after New York's attorney general accused the British bank of
misleading its customers and giving an unfair edge to high-speed
traders.
Volume in Barclays' so-called "dark pool" electronic trading
venue has slumped by 79 percent in the week and a half after New
York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman filed a lawsuit against
the bank, data showed on Monday.
The number of shares traded in Barclays LX, an alternative
trading system, dropped 66 percent in the week of June 30,
according to the data released by FINRA, Wall Street's
self-funded regulator. That followed a 37 percent decline in the
week the probe was announced.
Many clients had stopped trading equities with Barclays in
the wake of the damaging allegations, or had changed how they
trade - such as not allowing orders to be directed to its dark
pool, or increasing the minimum order size to avoid high-speed
traders who typically trade in small chunks, industry sources
said.
The sources said that had occurred in Asia and Europe as
well as the United States.
For the week of June 30, Barclays' dark pool was the 12th
largest in the United States, down from the second largest two
weeks earlier.
Schneiderman's June 25 lawsuit said Barclays lied to clients
and gave high-frequency traders, using advanced computer systems
and algorithms to trade securities in milliseconds, an unfair
advantage.
Dark pools allow big blocks of shares to be traded
anonymously without informing the market until completion to
minimise the risk of the price moving to the disadvantage of an
investor should the market get wind of the trade before it is
executed.
Barclays promised investors they would be protected from
"predatory" and "toxic" traders, but Schneiderman said he had
evidence the bank falsified marketing material and misled big
institutional clients in an effort to grow its dark pool to
increase revenues and bonuses.
The retreat by clients will be a worry for Barclays as it
contrasts with when it was the first bank to be fined for
alleged rigging of Libor benchmark interest rates, when
relatively few clients stopped trading, sources said.
Barclays has said it is conducting an internal investigation
into the allegations and has hired external lawyers to help. It
said it was still working on its response.
It was due to respond by July 25, but that deadline could be
extended.
EARLY CONCERNS
Trading firms and Barclays employees raised concerns about
high-speed trading activity at the bank months before the
lawsuit was filed, the Wall Street Journal said on Monday.
Some big trading firms noticed their orders were not getting
the best treatment on the dark pool and a number of staff also
privately expressed concerns to executives that the bank was
giving high-frequency traders too much access to its dark pool
without informing clients, the newspaper said. (on.wsj.com/1tocIWT)
The report said Barclays is expected to respond strongly to
the allegations and argue that some emails and other documents
cited in the complaint were taken out of context.
Spokesmen for the bank in New York and London declined to
comment.
How far to go in fighting the allegations poses a dilemma
for Barclays Chief Executive Antony Jenkins, who has pledged to
reform culture and standards and stamp out any wrongdoing.
But the U.S. trading desk at the centre of the allegations
is part of Barclays' equities business, an area it had planned
to keep largely intact while shrinking its investment bank, and
the bank will not want to be singled out first when authorities
are examining potential wrongdoing in dark pools across the
industry, industry sources said.
The allegations come at a time when Jenkins is under
pressure from investors to improve profitability by cutting
costs and shrinking its investment bank. The bank is due to
report second quarter results on July 30.
(Reporting by John McCrank, Steve Slater, Michelle Price and
Supriya Kurane; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier and Louise Heavens)