LONDON, May 2 (IFR) - Barclays has reshuffled its EMEA debt capital markets business to create a management structure which aligns its core businesses without having to hire staff externally, the bank said on Thursday.

The rejig will see Allen Appen head the UK bank's financial institutions business, while Lee Cumbes will run the SSA platform and David Matthews will steer its loan origination business.

Barclays has also announced a number of regional promotions that will see Jeremy Froud lead the UK and Ireland business, Dominik Huhle the Northern Europe arm, Nacho Moreno Southern Europe and Simon Ollerenshaw CEEMEA.

All of the above will report to Mark Lewellen, head of DCM, EMEA, while Appen will also have a reporting line to Richard Boath and Ben Davey, co-heads of FIG EMEA.

Elsewhere in the bank's investment banking practice, Peter Jurdjevic will now run a combined balance sheet solutions team, which will enhance the bank's delivery of product expertise and content to its FIG, corporate and public sector clients.

This will include a ratings and balance sheet advisory function, together with hybrid capital and liability management businesses.

Jurdjevic will continue to report to Appen.

Barclays has also formed a DCM EMEA operating committee, which is aimed at encouraging co-operation between DCM and the product partners across debt financing and risk management.

The committee will oversee all aspects of the DCM business, including controls, supervision and talent development.

The committee members comprise the aforementioned management team, as well as Charlie Berman, chairman of DCM, EMEA, and Mark Lewellen, together with Rudi Alexis, Jonathan Brown, Kiso Kentaro, Jonathan Macdonald, Chris Rees and Patrick Flynn, who respectively represent product leadership across syndicate, MTNs, structuring and RSG, as well as the COO function.

This is the final part of Barclays' DCM reorganisation that began in February when the bank announced it was recasting its EMEA investment banking operation to create an integrated team for financial institutions, headed by Boath and Davey.