HONG KONG, Sept 7 (IFR) - British bank Barclays is marketing Samurai bonds of three and five years at respective 45bp-50bp and 55bp-60bp over yen offer-side swaps.

Pricing is expected as early as Thursday.

The notes are expected to be rated Baa3/BBB/A. R&I rates them A-.

Barclays, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley, Mizuho and SMBC Nikko are joint bookrunners. (Reporting By Frances Yoon; editing by Dharsan Singh and Daniel Stanton)