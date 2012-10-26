LONDON Oct 26 Michael Rake, deputy chairman of British bank Barclays, said he had no plan to resign, after the Financial Times reported he would depart as soon as feasible, probably within six months.

"Contrary to this morning's media report and, as I have made clear, I have no present intention to stand down from the Barclays board," Rake said on Friday.

New chairman David Walker has made clear he planned to change non-executive directors as part of a revamp of the board.

Rake, chairman of telecoms company BT Group and airline easyJet, ruled himself out of the running for the chairmanship of Barclays in July, a role he had been favourite to assume.

Barclays lost a number of senior executives, including chief executive Bob Diamond, in the summer following the Libor rate-rigging scandal which engulfed the bank and led to a 290 million pound ($468 million) settlement with regulators in Britain and the United States.