Sept 27 Barclays PLC is in preliminary
discussions with potential buyers to exit from parts of its
investment banking business in Brazil, Sky News reported citing
people familiar with the matter.
Barclays' executives have greenlighted a process to
explore an exit from its Brazilian operations and deal talks are
set to open, Sky News said. (bit.ly/1O3HgdJ)
Earlier this month, Reuters reported Barclays' sale of its
Portugal assets for 175 million euros ($196.02 million)and talks
of it offloading its Italian retail network and a portfolio of
Italian mortgages worth 4 billion euros.
The UK bank's drive to cut back operations in regions where
it lacks scale and strength is part of a renewed focus by new
Chairman John McFarlane, who believes in offloading assets where
the lender doesn't have "a clear competitive advantage in
specific products or markets."
Barclays could not be reached for comment outside regular
business hours.
($1 = 0.8928 euros)
(Reporting by Ankush Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Andrew
Hay)