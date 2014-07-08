July 8 Barclays Plc has hired an adviser to help the British bank offload its natural resource focused private-equity unit, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday, citing sources.

The deal could value the unit, Barclays Natural Resource Investments (BNRI), at $1 billion to $1.4 billion, the news agency quoted three people with knowledge of the matter as saying. (bloom.bg/1mFoGLB)

A division founded in 2006, BNRI has commitments of over $2 billion with more than 20 portfolio companies, according to the company's website.

A spokeswoman for Barclays declined to comment. (Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bangalore; editing by Gunna Dickson)