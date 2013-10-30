PRESS DIGEST- British Business - March 3
3 March The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
LONDON Oct 30 Barclays said it expects to exceed its target of reducing assets by 80 billion pounds ($128.5 billion) as part of a plan to improve its leverage ratio, as demanded by its regulator.
"I can say with certainty that over time we will achieve more than the 65 to 80 billion (pound) reduction we committed to in July," said Chief Executive Anthony Jenkins, in reference to a plan to help it meet a 3 percent leverage ratio set by its regulator.
Jenkins said new finance director Tushar Morzaria would lead a new review of assets, and details will be announced in February.
LONDON, March 3 Britain's smaller companies are hoarding cash and cutting investment, bankers say, a sign of business confidence starting to wobble as the government sets off down the uncertain path of leaving the European Union.
SANTIAGO, March 2 Chile expects economic activity growth to be hit by around one percentage point in February because of a strike at world no.1 copper mine Escondida, as copper output slides 12 percent year-on-year, the government said on Thursday.