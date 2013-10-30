* Q3 pretax profit 1.4 bln stg, down 26 pct on year
* Analysts polled by company had forecast 1.3 billion
* Investment bank profits fall to 463 mln stg vs 988 mln
* CEO Jenkins says to exceed 80 bln stg asset reduction plan
* Shares up 3.6 percent, recover from two-month low
(Adds CEO comments, RBS review of currency trading)
By Steve Slater and Matt Scuffham
LONDON, Oct 30 Barclays is cooperating
with regulators investigating possible manipulation of currency
trading by banks, deepening scrutiny of its conduct as it also
grapples with a slump in investment banking income.
Britain's third-biggest bank by stock market value said on
Wednesday it was reviewing its foreign exchange trading over
several years and was cooperating with authorities investigating
possible attempts to manipulate certain benchmark rates.
Several banks are under the spotlight over alleged rigging
in the $5.3 trillion-a-day foreign exchange market.
UBS and Deutsche Bank are also
cooperating with regulators, while Royal Bank of Scotland
said it is reviewing its FX processes.
The forex investigation adds to a string of probes faced by
Barclays boss Antony Jenkins, who took over as chief executive
14 months ago and is trying to rebuild his bank's reputation
after a series of scandals while trying to streamline his bank
and improve profitability.
"From time to time these legacy issues will arise and will
have to be dealt with," Jenkins said. "We are in the process of
changing the culture of Barclays. I've said it will take five to
10 years to deeply embed that cultural change, and we are on
track."
Jenkins declined to comment further on the currency probe or
on other investigations, such as a fundraising from investors in
Qatar five years ago when Barclays acted "recklessly" for
failing to disclose payments, according to Britain's financial
watchdog.
Barclays reported an underlying pretax profit of 1.4 billion
pounds ($2.3 billion) for the three months through September,
down from 1.9 billion a year ago but above an average forecast
of 1.3 billion from analysts polled by the company.
Profits at its investment bank fell to 463 million pounds
from 988 million, which was below expectations.
It was the unit's lowest quarterly profit since the end of
2011 and was due to a 44 percent slump in revenue from fixed
income, currency and commodities.
MANAGEMENT ATTENTION
Activity across banks has been hit by uncertainty over U.S.
monetary policy, but Barclays' performance was worse than most
of its biggest rivals. Equities and advisory businesses
performed strongly, however, with income up on the year.
Barclays shares, which had dropped to a two-month low of
258.05 pence at one stage on Tuesday, were up 3.6 percent at
275.5 pence by 0945 GMT, outpacing a 0.8 percent rise by the
European banking index.
Analysts said a poor performance in bond trading had been
expected and the absence of any new provisions for mis-selling
was positive.
"Barclays is at a stage where management attention in the
medium term will largely be focused on fixing the deleveraging
process and boosting capital levels," said analyst Chirantan
Barua at brokerage Bernstein. "Meanwhile (the) fixed income
outlook globally remains muted in the medium term."
Jenkins' turnaround plan also involves shrinking his bank
and he said a plan to get rid of 80 billion pounds of assets
will be exceeded.
"I can say with certainty that over time we will achieve
more than the 65 to 80 billion (pound) reduction we committed to
in July," he said.
New finance director Tushar Morzaria will lead a new review
of assets and details will be announced in February.
That deleveraging is part of a plan that also included a 5.8
billion pound rights issue last month to meet a capital
shortfall identified by its regulator, based on getting its
leverage ratio - a measure of its capital to assets - to 3
percent.
Barclays said the rights issue would lift its leverage ratio
to 2.9 percent, or 2.6 percent based on the same criteria used
by the regulator.
Its common equity Tier 1 capital ratio improved to 9.6
percent, based on full Basel capital rules being phased in.
Analysts said Britain could require its banks to hold core
capital of near 12 percent as standard, based on a consultation
currently underway, but Jenkins said his goal to hold 10.5
percent "is the right target" over the medium term.
($1 = 0.6228 British pounds)
(Editing by Tom Pfeiffer and David Holmes)