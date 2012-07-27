* FSA investigating fee disclosures in 2008 capital raisings
* More U.S. litigation starts over Libor scandal
* Barclays chairman says sorry to shareholders, customers
* Underlying H1 profit 4.2 bln stg vs 3.8 bln forecast
* Shares outperform European bank stocks
By Steve Slater and Matt Scuffham
LONDON, July 27 Barclays Plc revealed a
new regulatory probe and more U.S. lawsuits on Friday, making it
harder for the British lender to rebuild its reputation damaged
by the central role it played in the interest rate-rigging
scandal shaking banks.
Despite these latest blows, Barclays' profit of more than 4
billion pounds ($6.3 billion) in the first six months of the
year beat forecasts. The bank said its performance during July
was ahead of last year and there had been no exodus of clients,
sending its shares up more than 7 percent.
Barclays said Britain's financial regulator had started an
investigation into the bank and four current and former senior
employees, including finance director Chris Lucas, on whether
the bank made sufficient disclosures about the fees it paid in a
2008 capital raising.
The fees were payable under commercial agreements related to
deals in June and November 2008. It agreed to get advisory
services from Qatar Investment Authority and explore a
relationship with Japan's Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp.
Barclays raised 4.5 billion pounds in June 2008, including
from SMBC, followed by a 7 billion cash call in November that
year from Qatar and Abu Dhabi investors to avoid taking a
government bailout.
The bank has said it paid 300 million pounds in fees on the
latter deal, including about 116 million pounds to Qatar Holding
and 110 million to Sheikh Mansour Bin Zayed al Nahhan, a member
of Abu Dhabi's royal family.
Roger Jenkins was the main architect of that fundraising. He
left Barclays in early 2009, setting up a Middle East advisory
boutique. He is now with Brazilian investment bank BTG Pactual.
Jenkins declined to comment.
The investigation, which the FSA has started in the past
month, does not regard payments to Barclays staff, people
familiar with the matter said.
Barclays also faces more U.S. lawsuits after a record 290
million pound ($455.3 million) fine last month for rigging the
Libor interest rate benchmark, sparking fierce criticism about
its culture and risk-taking.
More than a dozen other banks are expected to be drawn into
the global Libor investigation and could also be fined.
"We are sorry for the issues that have emerged over recent
weeks and recognise that we have disappointed our customers and
shareholders," Chairman Marcus Agius said on Friday.
"I am confident we can, and will, repair the reputational
damage done to our business in their eyes and those of all our
stakeholders," Agius said, reaffirming a commitment to deliver a
return on equity of 13 percent.
Barclays is searching for a new chief executive and chairman
after they quit following the Libor scandal.
Agius said the board was focused on filling those positions,
but gave no update on likely timing. Investors are keen for one
or both of the CEO or chairman to come from outside, to be able
to implement a far-reaching overhaul.
A new chairman should be chosen first, so the new chief
executive knows who will be in the chair, Agius said.
Former J.P. Morgan banker Bill Winters is favourite
to be CEO and former UK Cabinet Secretary Gus O'Donnell is
front-runner for chairman, according to industry sources and UK
media reports.
An inquiry by UK lawmakers into the Libor scandal showed
that Britain's financial regulator had warned Barclays four
months earlier that its culture was too aggressive and must
change. It exposed a strained relationship with regulators, and
as the backlash built, the Bank of England effectively forced
Bob Diamond to resign as chief executive.
Agius, a Cambridge- and Harvard-educated pillar of London
banking who has been criticised for not reining in Diamond, has
taken on executive duties but will leave when a successor is
found.
MORE LAWSUITS
Barclays had already been named as a defendant in class
action lawsuits in U.S. federal courts for its role as a
contributor to the U.S. dollar Libor panel. Another class action
was filed for its roles on Japanese Yen Libor panels.
A new class action was started on July 6 against Barclays
and other Euribor panel banks alleging manipulation, and the
bank and a current and former director have been named as
defendants in a pending class action for its role as a Libor
contributor and alleging mis-statements in past annual reports.
The threat of litigation is a concern to investors, who are
keen to see what Barclays is doing to rebuild its brand and
restore shareholders' confidence.
The bank reported an underlying pretax profit of 4.2 billion
pounds ($6.6 billion) for the six months to the end of June,
above an average forecast of 3.8 billion pounds from analysts
polled by the company and up 13 percent from a year ago.
Its shares were up 7.5 percent to 165 pence by 1248 GMT,
outpacing a 1.1 percent rise by the European bank index.
It said it faces a bill of 450 million pounds to pay
compensation to customers misled about interest-rate hedging
products to small businesses. The figure is based on initial
estimates and Barclays said the ultimate cost is uncertain.
Barclays' investment bank fared better than most rivals in a
tough second quarter, with income of 3 billion pounds up 5
percent from a year ago and down 12 percent on the first
quarter.
Barclays is reviewing all parts of its investment bank,
people familiar with the matter said, and the Libor scandal has
intensified calls for it to shrink the business.
It said its statutory profit fell 71 percent to 759 million
pounds including the fine, interest rate mis-selling charge and
movement in the value of its own debt.
($1=0.6370 British pounds)
