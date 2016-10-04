LONDON Oct 4 Barclays has completed the sale of its Egyptian unit to Morocco's Attijariwafa Bank , the British bank said on Tuesday, as it continues to dispose of assets not deemed core to a new strategy focused on the United States and Britain.

The sale will result in a reduction of about 2 billion pounds ($2.55 billion) in the bank's risk-weighted assets, Barclays said, boosting its core capital ratio by about 0.1 percent.

Reuters reported Attijariwafa's interest last month.

($1 = 0.7843 pounds) (Reporting by Lawrence White; editing by David Clarke)