MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Mar 12
DUBAI, March 12 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
DUBAI, April 6 Barclays has agreed to sell its retail banking operations in the United Arab Emirates to Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank (ADIB), ADIB said on Sunday.
ADIB, the emirate's largest sharia-compliant lender, said the acquisition was expected to cost 650 million dirhams ($177 million) and result in 110,000 customers joining ADIB.
The deal is subject to approval by the UAE's central bank. (Reporting by Mirna Sleiman; Editing by Andrew Torchia)
WASHINGTON, March 10 U.S. employers hired workers at a robust pace in February, beating expectations, and wages grinded higher, which could give the Federal Reserve the green light to raise interest rates next week despite slowing economic growth.
LONDON, March 10 Britain's shops endured their worst fall in February sales since 2009, a survey showed on Friday, adding to evidence of a Brexit-related consumer slowdown as London gears up for divorce talks with the European Union. .