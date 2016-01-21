HONG KONG Jan 21 Barclays will close its cash equities business across Asia and exit Korea and Taiwan, a person with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Thursday, as part of a global cost-cutting plan aiming at boosting profits.

The London-based lender will close its equity research, sales and trading and convertible bond trading businesses across Asia, the source said, declining to be identified because the matter remained confidential.

