HONG KONG Jan 21 Barclays will close
its cash equities business across Asia and exit Korea and
Taiwan, a person with direct knowledge of the matter told
Reuters on Thursday, as part of a global cost-cutting plan
aiming at boosting profits.
The London-based lender will close its equity research,
sales and trading and convertible bond trading businesses across
Asia, the source said, declining to be identified because the
matter remained confidential.
A spokesman for Barclays declined to comment.
