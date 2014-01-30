LONDON Jan 30 British bank Barclays
said the head of its retail and business banking in Spain and
Portugal is leaving the bank and will be replaced by the head of
its Italian retail operations.
Barclays said on Thursday Jaime Echegoyen had decided to
leave the bank and Claudio Corradini will become the CEO of
retail and business banking (RBB) in Iberia with immediate
effect. Corradini had led Barclays RBB in Italy after joining
the bank in 2010. Tony Blanco, CEO of RBB in France, will now
also lead the operation in Italy.
Barclays expects its retail operations in Italy, Spain,
France and Portugal to return to profit in 2015 after trying to
turn around the loss-making business in recent years, which has
included shutting more than 440 branches in the last year and
refocusing on a smaller, more profitable mass affluent
customers.