Nov 27 A New York-based investment adviser filed
a class action lawsuit against Barclays Plc on Friday alleging
that rigged foreign exchange trading practices at the bank
caused "significant damages" to its trading partners.
The suit by Axiom Investment Advisors LLC, filed in a
Manhattan federal court, follows a pact on Nov 18 in which
Barclays agreed to pay New York State's financial regulator an
additional $150 million to settle allegations stemming from
allegations about the bank's forex practices.
A Barclays spokesman declined to comment.
Barclays, in some instances, used a feature called "Last
Look" on its forex trading platform to automatically reject
client orders that would be unprofitable for Barclays because of
price swings in milliseconds-long hold periods the bank imposed
after trades were placed, the New York Department of Financial
Services (NYDFS) has said.
The lawsuit could unleash another round of legal headaches
for Barclay's involving its forex practices. Barclay's
settlement with NYDFS last week followed another penalty by the
regulator in May, bringing total penalties by NYDFS against the
bank for forex-related conduct to $635 million.
Axiom and other firms, who are counterparties in Barclays'
foreign exchange trading, were "unfairly deceived" because of
Barclays' "Last Look" feature, while Barclays was "unjustly
enriched" at Axiom's expense, Axiom said in its suit.
When Axiom placed orders to trade a certain volume of
currency, it ultimately did not receive the contract price that
Barclays had agreed on, but often a worse price that was more
favorable to Barclays, Axiom said.
Some of Axiom's allegations mirror those in the recent NYDFS
settlement. For example, some senior Barclays employees told
traders and technology staff not to let the sales team know
about the "Last Look" feature.
"If you get inquiries just obfuscate and stonewall," a
Barclays head of automated forex trading wrote in 2011,
according to the settlement document, a remark that also
appeared in Axiom's complaint.
Barclays revised its "Last Look" feature last year, after
NYDFS started the forex investigation, to reject trades that
were unprofitable to both the bank and customers, the NYDFS has
said.
(Reporting by Suzanne Barlyn; Additional reporting by Jonathan
Stempel; Editing by Andrew Hay)