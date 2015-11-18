Nov 18 Barclays Plc will pay an
additional $150 million penalty to New York State's financial
regulator to resolve allegations it rigged foreign exchange
markets, the New York Department of Financial Services (NYDFS)
said on Wednesday.
The British bank is also terminating a global electronic
trading head for foreign exchange-related misconduct, NYDFS
said.
Barclays, in some instances, used its forex system to
automatically reject client orders that would be unprofitable
for the bank because of price swings in milliseconds-long hold
periods, NYDFS said. The bank, however, did not disclose that
the trades were being rejected, but instead cited "technical
problems," NYDFS said.
The penalty follows another by NYDFS against Barclays in
May, bringing the penalties imposed by the regulator against the
bank for forex-related conduct to $635 million.
(Reporting by Suzanne Barlyn; Editing by Paul Simao)