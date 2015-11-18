(Adds details on instructions by some senior Barclays staff to
employees, paragraphs 9-10)
By Suzanne Barlyn
Nov 18 Barclays Plc will pay an additional $150
million to New York State's financial regulator to resolve
allegations that it rigged foreign exchange trading by putting
the bank's interests ahead of those of its clients, the
regulator said on Wednesday.
The British bank is also removing a head of global
electronic trading for foreign exchange-related misconduct, the
New York Department of Financial Services (NYDFS) said. The
person's identity was unclear.
The penalty will be reflected in Barclays' fourth quarter
2015 results, the company said. It followed another NYDFS
penalty against Barclays in May, bringing total penalties by the
regulator against the bank for forex-related conduct to $635
million.
Barclays, in some instances, used a feature called "Last
Look" on its forex trading platform to automatically reject
client orders that would be unprofitable for Barclays because of
price swings in milliseconds-long hold periods the bank imposed
after trades were placed.
Barclays, however, did not disclose to clients that the
trades were being rejected, but instead cited technical issues
or gave vague responses, NYDFS said.
Industry guidelines warn banks not to abuse "last look"
rights to reject deals on foreign exchange platforms.
Barclays revised its "Last Look" feature last year, after
NYDFS started the forex investigation, to reject trades that
were unprofitable to both the bank and customers, the regulator
said.
But Barclays did not update one of its trading platforms to
work with the revised system, NYDFS said. As a result, 7 percent
of Barclays' trading platforms were still filtered by the
feature that checked whether trades were not profitable for the
bank until August 2015. Barclays has since updated all trading
platforms, NYDFS said.
The settlement agreement between NYDFS and Barclays said
there were numerous instances in which Barclays staff told
employees what to tell clients and the bank's sales staff who
questioned why trades were rejected.
Some senior Barclays employees, for example, told traders
and technology staff not to let the sales team know about the
"Last Look" feature. "If you get inquiries just obfuscate and
stonewall," a Barclays head of automated forex trading wrote in
2011, according to the settlement document, which did not
identify the person.
A Barclays sales employee who questioned "Last Look" in 2014
was told by another employee that it was in place to "ensure
profitability of a trade for Barclays" but that "Our Team
general does not share this info with the client, and just say
it was a business reject."
(Reporting by Suzanne Barlyn; Additional reporting by Steve
Slater in London; editing by Paul Simao and Meredith Mazzilli,
Grant McCool)