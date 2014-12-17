(Adds bonus comments from FT interview)
Dec 17 The 500 million pounds (US$783.70
million) Barclays PLC set aside to settle allegations
of rigging the foreign exchange market will not be enough, the
bank's Chief Executive Antony Jenkins said in an interview to
Sky News.
"My expectation is it will be a bigger number than that,"
Jenkins replied when asked whether the amount would be
sufficient. (bit.ly/1sG1hhi)
The London-based bank pulled out of a settlement last month
because of complications with its New York-based regulator
Department of Financial Services, people familiar with the
matter said.
However, Jenkins was hopeful of settling the probe with
regulators "in the course of next year", Sky News reported.
He added that Barclays' bonuses would attract fewer
headlines this season. "If a business performs, we'll pay; if it
doesn't, we'll pay accordingly. It'll be much less
controversial," Jenkins said in an interview to Sky News.
Jenkins signaled bonuses were likely to be cut to reflect an
expected drop in profits at its investment bank. "I do not
expect to be in a situation where profits are down and the bonus
pool is up," he told the Financial Times in a separate
interview. (on.ft.com/1sB3iG7)
He said the bank should deliver on its targets on capital
and leverage ahead of its 2016 goal.
Jenkins also told the FT banks now had to selectively choose
where to invest and compete, due not just to capital
constraints, but also to the need for vast investment in
technology. "The universal banking model is dead," he told the
paper.
A spokesman for Barclays said the reported comments were
accurate.
($1 = 0.6380 pounds)
