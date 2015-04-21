(Adds quotes, comments, background)
By Karen Freifeld and Suzanne Barlyn
April 21 New York's banking regulator will not
settle with Barclays Plc over foreign exchange trading
in coming weeks unless the deal excludes a probe of the possible
rigging of rates through computer programs, the agency's
superintendent said on Tuesday.
"There are two options: You can do a settlement in May with
a carveout, or you can do a settlement later without a
carveout," Benjamin Lawsky, superintendent of New York's
Department of Financial Services, said after a Dow Jones event
in midtown Manhattan.
Barclays is among a handful of banks expected to come to
terms in the coming weeks with the U.S. Department of Justice
and other authorities over manipulation of foreign exchange
rates.
Barclays is the only bank in the group that is licensed and
regulated by New York state. The other banks likely to settle
are JPMorgan Chase & Co, Citigroup Inc, Royal Bank
of Scotland Group Plc and UBS Group AG.
Lawsky said on Tuesday it would probably take several months
for the agency to complete its probe of whether Barclays has
used computerized programs to manipulate foreign exchange rates.
Investigators have been trying to determine whether such
programs allow banks to take advantage of clients when pricing
currency transactions.
In November, regulators fined HSBC Holdings Plc,
JPMorgan, Citigroup, RBS, UBS and Bank of America Corp
a combined $4.3 billion for failing to stop traders from trying
to rig the foreign exchange market.
Barclays did not join that settlement because of issues with
the New York regulator, people familiar with the matter told
Reuters at the time.
It is unclear how Lawsky's decision will affect any upcoming
deals involving Barclays.
"That's going to be up to Barclays and up to the other
regulators," Lawsky said.
Barclays spokeswoman Kerrie Cohen declined to comment, as
did Justice Department spokesman Peter Carr.
Authorities probing the foreign exchange market have
generally focused on suspected collusion between certain
employees over the rates, as shown in transcripts of traders in
online chat rooms that led to the November settlements.
New York installed monitors at Barclays and Deutsche Bank
to assist with probes of foreign exchange algorithms.
Other banks under scrutiny by the state over their forex
systems include Goldman Sachs Group Inc, Credit Suisse
Group AG, BNP Paribas SA and Societe
Generale, sources have told Reuters.
(Reporting by Karen Freifeld; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and
Lisa Von Ahn)