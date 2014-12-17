Dec 17 The 500 million pounds (US$783.70
million) Barclays PLC set aside to settle allegations
of rigging the foreign exchange market would not be enough, the
bank's Chief Executive Antony Jenkins said in an interview to
Sky News.
"My expectation is it will be a bigger number than that,"
Jenkins replied when asked whether the amount would be enough.

The London-based bank pulled out of a settlement last month
because of complications with its New York-based regulator
Department of Financial Services, people familiar with the
matter said.
However, Jenkins was hopeful of settling the probe with
regulators "in the course of next year", Sky News reported.
He added that Barclays' bonus season would attract fewer
headlines this season. "If a business performs, we'll pay; if it
doesn't, we'll pay accordingly. It'll be much less
controversial," Jenkins said in an interview to Sky News.
Bank of England's regulatory arm said last month that it
will scrutinise bonuses awarded to traders involved in attempts
to manipulate the currency market.
Barclays could not be immediately reached for a comment
outside regular business hours.
($1 = 0.6380 pounds)
