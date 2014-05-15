PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 22
HONG KONG May 15 Barclays' top investment banker in Asia Pacific, Matthew Ginsburg, will step down from the role and is considering other jobs with the bank outside the region, according to an internal memo obtained by Reuters on Thursday.
Ginsburg will be replaced in the interim by Andrew Jones, the memo said. Jones was named co-chief executive for Asia Pacific alongside Eiji Nakai on May 2.
A spokesman for Barclays declined to comment.
(Reporting by Lawrence White; Editing by Miral Fahmy)
