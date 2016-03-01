(Fixes typo in first paragraph)

JOHANNESBURG, March 1 Barclays' plan to sell its stake in its Africa operation does not relate to any economic sentiment about the continent, the African unit's Chief Executive Maria Ramos said on Tuesday.

Barclays said on Tuesday it planned to sell its 62 percent stake in Barclays Africa Group over the next two to three years. (Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; Editing by Joe Brock)