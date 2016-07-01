BRIEF-China Agri-Products Exchange says net loss for year ended Dec. 2016 to increase
* Group has recorded an increase in consolidated net loss attributable to equity owners of company for financial year ended 31 December 2016
JOHANNESBURG, July 1 South Africa's Barclays Africa Group has appointed former Tiger Brands CEO Peter Matlare as its deputy chief executive, the bank said on Friday.
Matlare, who spent seven years at the helm of the country's biggest consumer goods manufacturer until December last year, will have responsibility for the bank's banking operations in the rest of Africa, Barclays Africa said in a statement.
The former Tiger Brand chief executive, who has been a director of Barclays Africa since 2011 will start his new role on August 1, the lender said. (Reporting by TJ Strydom; Editing by James Macharia)
MOSCOW, Feb 3 The Russian central bank's decision on Friday to keep its key interest rate unchanged at 10 percent will enable it to achieve its goal to reduce inflation to 4 percent in 2017, the RIA news agency quoted the Economy Ministry as saying. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Writing by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Peter Hobson)
* Receives notice from Fedha sp. z o.o. (Fedha) about an agreement set to buy shares and jointly vote on the company's annual general meeting of shareholders (AGMs)