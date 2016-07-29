(Adds CEO comment, details)
July 29 South Africa's third biggest bank
Barclays Africa Group Ltd reported a 7 percent rise in
half-year profit on Friday, a slower growth rate as rising
interest rates at home hit consumption and investment spending.
* Diluted headline earnings per share, South Africa's main
profit measure, increased 7 percent to 856.7 cents in the six
months ended June 30 compared with a growth rate of 11 percent a
year earlier.
* "In South Africa, business confidence remains weak, and
the combination of weak job growth, higher inflation and rising
interest rates have placed a strain on consumer finances," Chief
Executive Maria Ramos said in a conference call.
* Ramos said Barclays Plc, which owns a majority
stake in Barclays Africa, exploring strategic and capital market
options to reduce its shareholding in Barclays Africa.
* Declared a 2 percent higher interim dividend of 460 cents
per share
* Credit impairments increased 46 percent to 5.2 billion
rand ($367.06 million) resulting in a 1.29 percent credit loss
ratio from 0.97 percent.
* Revenue grew 13 percent to 36.5 billion rand, as net
interest income increased 14 percent and non-interest income
rose 10 percent.
* Net interest margin (on average interest-bearing assets)
improved to 4.97 percent from 4.7 percent.
($1 = 14.1668 rand)
