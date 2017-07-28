FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Barclays Africa's H1 profit rises 7 pct
July 28, 2017 / 5:41 AM / 2 days ago

Barclays Africa's H1 profit rises 7 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, July 28 (Reuters) - South African lender Barclays Africa Group said on Friday its half-year profit rose 7 percent, driven by strong earnings growth in local markets and Africa, despite an economic downturn.

The unit of Britain's Barclays PLC said normalised diluted headline EPS totalled 917.7 cents in the six months ended June compared with 856.7 cents a year earlier.

Headline EPS strips out certain one-off items and is the main profit measure in South Africa. (Reporting by Nqobile Dludla; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

