* Judge orders more disclosure in case vs care homes
operator
* Judge says no need to keep names secret
* Barclays must produce emails, board minutes, seating plans
By Steve Slater
LONDON, Nov 14 Barclays has been told
by a High Court judge to hand over documents, emails and other
details of 42 staff involved in the setting of interest rates,
as part of Britain's first lawsuit linked to alleged Libor
manipulation.
The British bank was also told the names of the staff would
not be kept secret, which Barclays had requested, Judge Julian
Flaux said.
Barclays, which was fined $450 million in June by U.S. and
UK authorities after admitting to rigging Libor interbank
lending rates, will also have to submit minutes of board
meetings, audio files and seating plans.
"The directions given today are consistent with Barclays'
proposal to the court to manage disclosure in these proceedings
in an effective and proportionate manner," Barclays said in a
statement.
Guardian Care Homes, a residential care home operator based
in Wolverhampton, is suing Barclays for up to 37 million pounds
($58.6 million) over the alleged mis-selling of interest rate
hedging products, which were based on Libor rates.
In what is seen as a test case for interest rate swaps
mis-selling, the case is also set to shine a light on people
involved in the bank's manipulation of Libor and how the
rate-setting process was conducted.
Barclays is the only bank to have been fined for
manipulating Libor, but more than a dozen other banks are being
probed and individuals are also under investigation.
In a pre-trial hearing at London's High Court, Flaux
rejected its request to keep the names of staff anonymous.
UK or U.S. regulators, law enforcement agencies or
individuals have two weeks to ask him to keep identities secret,
otherwise the names will be released during court proceedings.
The case is expected to go to court in October 2013 or later.
"The Judge has ordered that the identities of the
individuals determined as relevant to the disclosure
requirements in these proceedings should remain confidential
pending any application to the court on these issues," Barclays
added in its statement.
Regulators did not reveal the identity of traders and other
people involved in the Libor manipulation when they fined the
bank.
The 42 staff were part of a list of 207 people who were
included in documents or emails that were part of the regulatory
investigation into Barclays' manipulation of Libor.
Barclays handed the names of 25 people to the claimant, but
argued most of the names on the bigger list were not relevant to
the case.
The bank must also provide documents related to its Treasury
committee, organisation charts, human resources documents and
correspondence with its lawyers, the judge said.
Barclays has had a torrid five months after being given the
record fine on Libor - which prompted the resignation of its
chairman and chief executive - and is under investigation on
several other issues.
Guardian Care Homes, which operates 27 homes providing care
for 1,000 elderly or vulnerable patients, says it lost 12
million pounds after being sold two swaps in 2007 and 2008
against two loans it held with the bank that were worth a
combined 70 million pounds.