* Key hire to win private equity mandates as competition
rises in Asia
* Thomson Reuters data shows Asia PE investments surging 38
pct year to date
* Sponsor backed IPO exits at all-time high for Asia
By Stephen Aldred
HONG KONG, Sept 2 Barclays Capital (Barcap) has
poached Andrew Richards from Morgan Stanley in Europe to
head the bank's private equity coverage in Asia Pacific, two
sources told Reuters.
Richards, who will be a managing director at Barcap, is
expected to fill a position that has been vacant since Takumi
Tanaka, a former Lehman and Nomura banker, left the
bank earlier this year.
Financial sponsor coverage bankers like Richards play a key
role in winning mandates on private equity-backed investments,
loans and IPO exits. Sponsor-backed exits have surged 77 percent
this year in Asia to the highest level ever, recent Thomson
Reuters data shows.
Thomson Reuters data also shows private equity investments
rising 38 percent year to date to hit $17.2 billion in Asia.
Barclays and Morgan Stanley declined to comment.
Private equity investing in China and India in particular is
accelerating, and PE funds are also expanding teams as they look
to invest a wall of capital already accumulated in the region.
China is taking the lion's share of private equity
investments. Global firms including Blackstone and TPG
, as well as investment banks such as Morgan Stanley and
Goldman Sachs , have all set up private equity operations
in China, heating up competition for deals and the players who
source them.
In India, private equity investing is accelerating, as
rising borrowing costs and dormant public markets in Asia's
third-largest economy push companies to cut deals with buyout
firms in return for much-needed cash injections.
(Reporting by Stephen Aldred; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)