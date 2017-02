COPENHAGEN Aug 7 Barclays Plc will pull out of contributing to the setting of the daily Copenhagen interbank offered rate (CIBOR), the Danish Bankers Association said on Thursday.

"We recognise that Barclays has decided to stop as contributor and we will hereafter continue with seven contributors," the association said in the statement.

Barclays declined to comment.

(Reporting by Mette Fraende; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)