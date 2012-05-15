Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
Feb 3 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1530 GMT on Friday:
PARIS May 14 Barclays wants to sell its retail banking business in France and keep only its business dealing with corporate customers there, Les Echos reported in a preview of the front page of its Tuesday edition.
The newspaper said HSBC and La Banque Postale could make an offer, without giving any indication of the source of its information.
No further details were given in the brief item on the front page of the newspaper. The full article was not immediately available.
Barclays declined to comment. La Banque Postale and HSBC were not immediately reachable for comment. (Writing by James Regan; additional reporting by Steven Slater in London; editing by Carol Bishopric)
FRANKFURT, Feb 3 Investors in KKR target GfK continued to hold out for a higher price a week before the offer period ends, as personal computer firm founder Michael Dell disclosed a 6.45 percent stake via a special situations fund.
SAO PAULO, Feb 3 BM&FBovespa SA, Brazil's sole financial exchange, is considering passing along to clients part of the cost savings from the acquisition of rival clearinghouse Cetip SA Mercados Organizados.