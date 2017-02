Oct 18 The Osaka Securities Exchange slapped a fine of 20 million yen ($260,569) on the local unit of Barclays Plc for failing to report short-selling orders to the bourse, the Nikkei business daily said.

The securities exchange said Barclays Capital Japan Ltd violated rules by not reporting such orders from affiliated companies over one and a half years, the daily reported.

The compliance failure was caused by a design flaw in the firm's trading system, which was left unchecked during the period, Nikkei said. ($1 = 76.755 Japanese Yen) (Reporting by Durba Ghosh in Bangalore)