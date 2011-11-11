* Selling Barclays Private Equity to management team
* Value of assets being sold expected to be around 45 mln
stg
LONDON Nov 11 Barclays Private Equity
is being bought out by its own management team and will
be relaunched as Equistone Partners Europe, the British bank
said on Friday, adding that the value of the gross assets being
sold off was expected to be around 45 million pounds ($71.5
million).
Barclays, which last month posted higher profits as gains in
its retail banking and credit card business offset a slowdown at
its investment banking arm, has sold off non-core assets over
the course of the year to improve its overall returns.
Last month, it sold its Russian retail and commercial
banking operations to local banker Igor Kim, while in June it
sold a portfolio of funds worth $740 million to French insurer
AXA.
Barclays said the Equistone business would continue to
manage its existing three funds on behalf of its existing
investors in the Barclays Private Equity funds. Barclays would
remain an investor alongside those funds and the largest single
investor in Equistone's investments to date.
The bank added that the sale of Barclays Private Equity was
not expected to have a material impact on its earnings per share
or capital ratios.
($1 = 0.630 British Pounds)
(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Myles Neligan)