PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Feb 7
Feb 7 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
LONDON/ZURICH Nov 14 Barclays is not systematically reassigning wealthy clients of its private banking arm to its more senior bankers, the British banking group told Reuters.
The bank was responding to claims by headhunters and bankers contacted by Reuters that banks were shuffling staff to put more focus on the ultra rich, with some junior bankers effectively being downgraded to support senior relationship executives.
"Barclays rejects the idea that there is any system or plan in place to match ultra-wealthy clients exclusively with senior bankers," it said in an emailed message at the weekend.
"Rather, we focus on pairing ultra-high net worth clients with the right coverage team, which might include amongst others a dedicated UHNW banker and/or investment advisor."
Industry insiders have told Reuters the intensified focus on the ultra wealthy could mean less wealthy clients -- with $2-$10 million in investable assets -- will be underserved in the future.
(Reporting by Chris Vellacott and Martin de Sa'Pinto; Editing by Dan Lalor)
