LONDON, April 18 Barclays said it has appointed the head of its wealth and investment business Thomas Kalaris to a newly created role as executive chairman for the Americas alongside his existing responsibilities.

The bank added in a statement on Wednesday that Kalaris will relocate to New York from London and work in partnership with Jerry del Missier, co-CEO of the corporate and investment banking division and CEO of the Americas.

The pair will co-chair the Barclays Americas Management Team and review strategy for the region, the bank said.

