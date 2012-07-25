LONDON, July 25 Barclays said on
Wednesday that City veteran Alison Carnwath, who headed the
bank's remuneration committee, had resigned as a non-executive
director for personal reasons.
"With regret I have concluded that I am no longer able to
devote sufficient time to my role as a director of Barclays
given my other commitments," Carnwath said in a statement.
Carnwath, a 20-year veteran of investment banking, and one
of the highest profile women in London's financial community,
also serves as a director of Man Group and is chairman
of Land Securities.
Almost one-third of Man Group shareholders failed to back
the re-election of City veteran Alison Carnwath as a director on
Tuesday, just days after Barclays investors criticised her role
in approving a pay plan for the bank's CEO
(Reporting by Matt Scuffham, editing by Sinead Cruise)