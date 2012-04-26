(Repeats to attach to headline alerts)

LONDON, April 26 Barclays posted a 22 percent rise in first-quarter profit, ahead of market forecasts, as a strong rebound in revenue from its investment banking arm and a drop in bad debt countered increased compensation for insurance mis-selling.

The British bank on Thursday reported an adjusted pretax profit of 2.45 billion pounds ($3.94 billion) in the three months to end-March, up from 2 billion a year ago and above the average forecast of 2 billion pounds from a poll of analysts supplied by the company.

Top-line income at Barclays Capital, the investment bank business that provides the bulk of the bank's profit, rose to 3.46 billion pounds, up 3 percent from the fourth quarter and above the consensus forecast of 3.36 billion pounds.

A slump in bond trading income due to the euro zone debt crisis had dragged down Barclays' profit in 2011, prompting Chief Executive Bob Diamond to push back a return on equity target of 13 percent he set less than a year ago.

