LONDON, April 26 Barclays posted a 22
percent rise in first-quarter profit, ahead of market forecasts,
as a strong rebound in revenue from its investment banking arm
and a drop in bad debt countered increased compensation for
insurance mis-selling.
The British bank on Thursday reported an adjusted pretax
profit of 2.45 billion pounds ($3.94 billion) in the three
months to end-March, up from 2 billion a year ago and above the
average forecast of 2 billion pounds from a poll of analysts
supplied by the company.
Top-line income at Barclays Capital, the investment bank
business that provides the bulk of the bank's profit, rose to
3.46 billion pounds, up 3 percent from the fourth quarter and
above the consensus forecast of 3.36 billion pounds.
A slump in bond trading income due to the euro zone debt
crisis had dragged down Barclays' profit in 2011, prompting
Chief Executive Bob Diamond to push back a return on equity
target of 13 percent he set less than a year ago.
($1 = 0.6206 British pounds)
