MUMBAI Aug 23 UK-based Barclays Bank will hire about 20 people for its newly launched equities business in India over the next couple of months, three sources with direct knowledge of the matter said on Tuesday.

The bank will hire staff for equities sales, research and trading jobs as part of its plan to build up its equities business in Asia's third-largest economy, said the sources, who declined to be named as the information was not public yet.

A spokesman for Barclays in India declined to comment.

Barclays Capital, the investment banking unit of Barclays, last month said it had appointed Bhavtosh Vajpayee from CLSA as the head of India equities business. The bank said that it would hire more staff in the coming months as part of the rollout. (Reporting by Sumeet Chatterjee and Archana Narayanan; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)