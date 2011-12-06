MUMBAI Dec 6 Standard Chartered
has agreed to buy more than half of Barclays' Indian
credit card portfolio at a discount to its book value, two
sources with direct knowledge of the matter said on Tuesday.
Standard Chartered will buy 170,000 credit card accounts in
India from Barclays, which has about 300,000 customers for its
cards business in the country, said the sources, who declined to
be named as the information was not public yet.
U.K.-based Standard Chartered and Barclays declined to
comment when reached by Reuters.
Standard Chartered will pay less than half of the book value
of the 170,000 Barclays credit cards, which is estimated at 1.8
billion rupees ($35 million), one of the sources told Reuters,
adding that the deal was likely to be announced later this week.
SBI Card, a joint venture between the country's top lender
State Bank of India and GE Capital, and Standard
Chartered and were competing to buy Barclays' India credit cards
business, sources had told Reuters in September.
Barclays put its India cards unit up for sale earlier this
year as part of a restructuring of its business in the country.
($1=51.4 rupees)
(Reporting by Sumeet Chatterjee; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)