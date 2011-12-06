* To buy 170,000 credit card accounts from Barclays-sources
* To pay less than half of book value of $35 mln- source
(Adds details)
By Sumeet Chatterjee
MUMBAI, Dec 6 Standard Chartered
has agreed to buy more than half of Barclays' Indian
credit card portfolio at a discount to its book value, two
sources with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters on
Tuesday.
Standard Chartered will buy 170,000 credit card accounts in
India from Barclays, which has about 300,000 customers for its
cards business in the country, said the sources, who declined to
be named as the information was not public yet.
U.K.-based Standard Chartered and Barclays declined to
comment when reached by Reuters.
Standard Chartered will pay less than half of the book value
of the 170,000 Barclays credit cards, which is estimated at 1.8
billion rupees ($35 million), one of the sources told Reuters,
adding that the deal was likely to be announced later this week.
"Standard Chartered has bought only the performing part of
the credit cards business with a good credit record, while
Barclays will decide later what to do with the non-performing
part of the business," the source said.
Standard Chartered, which relies on Asia and the Middle East
for the bulk of profits, has 1.1 million credit card accounts in
India and the deal will help it garner a bigger share of the
growing and competitive segment in Asia's third-largest economy.
Global banks in India including Standard
Chartered, HSBC and Citigroup and their domestic
rivals have been looking to expand their cards business in the
country after pulling back post the global financial crisis on
fears of a rise in bad debts.
Fewer than 18 million of India's 1.2 billion people use
credit cards. In China, a country with a slightly higher
population, more than 200 million credit cards were in use as of
a year ago.
Indian consumers, on the whole, have not fully
embraced the idea of using credit cards, preferring debit cards
instead, with roughly 230 million in circulation.
Foreign banks lack the branch networks of local lenders like
ICICI Bank and HDFC Bank, India's biggest
card issuers, but tend to attract the most well-heeled customers
in a country where incomes are rising fast.
Standard Chartered, Europe's No. 3 bank and one of the
biggest foreign banks in India, expects growth of 30-35 percent
in new credit card customers this year, Shyamal Saxena, head of
retail banking products, had said in July.
SBI Card, a joint venture between the country's
top lender State Bank of India and GE Capital, and
Standard Chartered were competing to buy Barclays' India credit
cards business, sources had told Reuters in September.
Barclays put its India cards unit up for sale
earlier this year as part of a restructuring of its business in
the country. Out of 300,000 cards customers, it had put 200,000
accounts with good credit record on the block, the sources had
said.
($1=51.4 rupees)
(Reporting by Sumeet Chatterjee; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)