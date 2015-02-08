Feb 8 The U.S. Department of Justice is
examining currency-linked investments offered by Barclays
and UBS, the Financial Times reported on
Sunday.
The agency is looking into whether the two banks sold
so-called structured products without disclosing the profit they
were making from currency trades used to generate the products'
returns, according to the FT report, which cited people familiar
with the investigation. (on.ft.com/1usxaKT)
The Department of Justice is also investigating other banks
over allegations of inadequate profit disclosure to clients and
counterparties involved in currency deals, the FT reported.
The Department of Justice, UBS and Barclays declined to
comment for the article.
