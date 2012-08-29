LONDON Aug 29 Britain's fraud prosecutors may
decide this week whether to open a criminal probe into a 2008
fundraising by Barclays to add to a regulatory
investigation into what happened, according to a report on
Wednesday.
The Financial Services Authority is investigating the bank
and four current and former senior employees, including finance
director Chris Lucas, on whether sufficient disclosures were
made about the fees it paid in a 2008 capital raising.
The Serious Fraud Office (SFO) may tell the bank this week
that it is also opening a probe, Bloomberg reported, citing
people familiar with the case.
Barclays, the SFO and the FSA all declined to comment.
Barclays disclosed the FSA investigation when it released
half-year results on July 27. It relates to fees paid to the
Qatar Investment Authority on deals in June and November 2008,
when Barclays raised 11.5 billion pounds ($18 billion).
The bank is reeling after being fined 290 million pounds by
British and U.S. regulators in June for rigging Libor interest
rates, sparking criticism about its culture and risk-taking and
forcing its chairman and chief executive to quit.
Barclays said on Wednesday management consultancy firm
Boston Consulting Group was to support a review into its
business practices that is being led by Antony Salz.
Former Deloitte partner Russell Collins was also named as
Salz's deputy. The independent report is due by April.