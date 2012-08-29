* SFO starts investigation into payments between Barclays
and Qatar
* Regulator FSA already investigating certain dealings
between the two
LONDON Aug 29 Britain's fraud prosecutors have
launched a criminal probe into payments between Barclays
and Qatar Holding, the British bank confirmed, adding
to an ongoing regulatory investigation into dealings between the
two parties.
Barclays said on Wednesday that the UK's Serious Fraud
Office (SFO) started an investigation into "payments under
certain commercial agreements" between it and Qatar, confirming
an earlier report.
The Financial Services Authority (FSA), Britain's financial
watchdog, is already investigating the bank and four current and
former senior employees, including finance director Chris Lucas,
on whether sufficient disclosures were made about the fees it
paid in a 2008 capital raising.
Barclays disclosed the FSA investigation when it released
half-year results on July 27. It relates to fees paid to the
Qatar Investment Authority on deals in June and November 2008,
when Barclays raised 11.5 billion pounds ($18 billion).
The SFO probe differs as it is examining the bank, rather
than the bank plus four individuals.
The bank did not reveal which payments between it and Qatar
were being investigated by the SFO, although the F SA is expected
to share information with the SFO that it has obtained, and both
are expected to ask for further information from the bank.
Qatar Holding, the entity involved in the investigation, is
a unit of the Qatar Investment Authority, which is the largest
shareholder in Barclays with a 6.65 percent stake, according to
Reuters data.
The bank is reeling after being fined 290 million pounds by
British and U.S. regulators in June for rigging Libor interest
rates, sparking criticism about its culture and risk-taking and
forcing its chairman and chief executive to quit.
Barclays said on Wednesday management consultancy firm
Boston Consulting Group was to support a review into its
business practices that is being led by Antony Salz.
Former Deloitte partner Russell Collins was also named as
Salz's deputy. The independent report is due by April.