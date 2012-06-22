LONDON, June 22 Barclays has appointed Jerry del Missier, one of the two heads of its investment bank, to the newly-created position of chief operating officer, leaving co-head Rich Ricci as the sole head of the investment bank.

Del Missier will lead the operational side of the business and areas like IT, Barclays said in a statement.

He had been co-chief executive of corporate and investment banking since October 2010, and had previously had technology and operations-related roles in the investment bank.

Bob Diamond, Barclays' CEO, previously ran the investment bank. (Reporting by Sarah White)