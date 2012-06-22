LONDON, June 22 Barclays has appointed
Jerry del Missier, one of the two heads of its investment bank,
to the newly-created position of chief operating officer,
leaving co-head Rich Ricci as the sole head of the investment
bank.
Del Missier will lead the operational side of the business
and areas like IT, Barclays said in a statement.
He had been co-chief executive of corporate and investment
banking since October 2010, and had previously had technology
and operations-related roles in the investment bank.
Bob Diamond, Barclays' CEO, previously ran the investment
bank.
(Reporting by Sarah White)