LONDON, Feb 20 (IFR) - Barclays has recast its EMEA
investment banking operation to create an integrated team for
financial institutions.
The bank said on Wednesday that Richard Boath and Ben Davey
would lead the Financial Institutions Group (FIG) which combines
investment banking, Global Finance FIG and Financial Solutions
teams in the region.
Last week Barclays announced plans to shrink its investment
banking operations outside the UK and the US. Global investment
bank chief Rich Ricci told IFR that Barclays wants to
"right-size the business to fit the opportunity".
But the bank is also positioning itself for potential
activity in FIG mergers and acquisitions, equity capital raising
refinancing and restructuring in the region.
Boath is a long-standing Barclays FIG financier and was
co-head of global finance, EMEA, before this restructuring.
Davey has run FIG advisory for the past three years at the UK
lender. The two will report locally to John Langley, co-head of
Global Finance, and Richard Taylor, head of investment banking
for EMEA.
A spokesman at the bank confirmed the moves to IFR.
The London-based bank has also made changes to the
leadership of the debt capital markets team. Charlie Berman and
Mark Lewellen are now chairman of DCM EMEA and head of DCM EMEA,
respectively.
Both are veterans of the business and will oversee all
corporate, FIG and public sector DCM. Lewellen is a Barclays
stalwart of 13 years and was head of DCM for corporates,
including bonds and loans.
Berman has run the bank's public sector client coverage
since 2011 and before that was co-head of fixed income capital
markets at Citi.