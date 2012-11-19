PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Feb 13
Feb 13 - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
LONDON Nov 19 British bank Barclays said Richard Taylor will be its new head of investment banking in Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA), filling a gap left by the move by Tom King to take on a global role in a shake-up last month.
Taylor is currently head of the investment banking division (IBD) for UK and Ireland, and will retain those responsibilities.
Matthew Ponsonby, currently co-head of M&A advisory, will become chief operating officer for IBD in EMEA and Mark Warham will become sole head of M&A, EMEA, the bank told staff in a memo seen by Reuters. The changes will take effect next year.
Feb 13 - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Feb 13 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SANTIAGO, Feb 12 More than 300 people wearing hoods vandalized property at the world's biggest copper mine, BHP Billiton's Escondida in Chile, and forced contract workers to stop work during an ongoing strike, management said on Sunday.