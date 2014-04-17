(Adds share price move, detail from media report, quote from
LONDON, April 17 Barclays announced a
number of promotions in its investment bank's management on
Friday as it continues a review of the division that contributes
about half of group profit.
The British lender said in a statement that it had appointed
Eric Felder as head of markets, supervising the investment
bank's global sales and trading businesses across all asset
classes.
Felder, who joined Barclays from now-defunct U.S. investment
bank Lehman Brothers in 2008, was previously co-head of
securities.
In addition, Joe McGrath and Richard Taylor were named as
co-heads of banking, responsible for the investment bank's
global corporate finance and strategic advisory units.
A former Goldman Sachs banker, McGrath was most
recently a co-head of the global finance and risk solutions
business. Taylor, who has in the past worked for Bank of America
Merrill Lynch and HSBC, was head of investment
banking in the Europe, Middle East and Africa region.
All three report to Eric Bommensath and Tom King, the joint
chief executives of corporate and investment banking at
Barclays. Hitherto Bommensath had also been head of markets,
while King was responsible for banking.
Barclays Chief Executive Antony Jenkins has embarked on the
third review of the investment bank in as many years in response
to pressure to cut costs and improve returns.
Analysts predict that this might lead to a cut in the
division's size of up to 20 percent. This would equate to about
5,000 jobs being lost out of 26,000 and could strip out about
900 million pounds in annual costs.
A fresh media report about the review sent Barclays shares
up 3.6 percent to 246 pence by 1354 GMT.
The Sky News report cited a memo sent to staff by Jenkins,
in which he said he wanted to set out a clear path to build a
better Barclays that can deliver sustainable returns and growth.
"If he's (Jenkins) being proactive about cutting jobs, I
think that's a good thing," said Manoj Ladwa, head of trading at
TJM Partners.
The bank said it will present a strategic update on May 8.
