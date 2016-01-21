(Adds details)
LONDON, Jan 21 (IFR) - Barclays is to exit cash equities in
Asia and cut about 1,000 investment bank staff as its new chief
executive Jes Staley tries to improve profitability in the
business by slashing costs, a person familiar with the matter
said.
The cuts were announced to staff on Thursday, and most will
be in Asia, the person said. Barclays has already cut about
7,000 staff in its investment bank in the last three years,
reducing the unit's headcount to about 17,000.
Tom King, head of investment banking for Barclays, said the
bank was "sharpening our focus on the geographies and products
where we have a clear competitive advantage" in a memo to staff,
seen by IFR.
Barclays is increasingly focusing its investment bank on its
two "home" markets of Britain and the US, notably the financial
centres of London and New York.
Its retreat echoes cutbacks at several European rivals,
including Deutsche Bank and Royal Bank of Scotland, and follows
a long struggle for many to make profits in Asia.
It also reflects difficult market conditions for investment
banks as tougher regulations hurt profitability.
Indeed, Deutsche Bank said late on Wednesday it would make a
loss of 6.7bn in 2015, partly due to difficult trading
conditions and restructuring charges. Its shares slumped 7
percent in early trading on Thursday.
Barclays shares were up 0.6 percent. Its latest move
continues the British bank's retreat from Asia, where it will
keep a physical presence only in China, Hong Kong, India, Japan
and Singapore.
That will see it exit Australia, Taiwan and South Korea. It
had previously had a presence in 12 Asian countries, including
Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand and Philippines.
It will discontinue Asia-Pacific cash equity products, with
the exception of electronic execution-only services, and no
longer pursue "high-touch'"equities sales, trading, or research
coverage of Asia products in any region, King's memo said.
Among the people leaving will be Jon Pratt, chairman of
global finance for Asia-Pacific, and Guy Smith, co-head of its
Asia debt origination group.
The bank will cut a majority of its DCM staff in Singapore
and Australia, but will retain a handful of bankers, people
familiar with the matter said. Avinash Thakur, who was co-head
of Asian debt origination alongside Smith, will become sole DCM
head.
King's memo did not specify the number of job cuts and
Barclays declined to comment on specific departures.
King said the bank was considering exiting its precious
metals business and will close its Moscow office, with coverage
of key Russian corporates and financial institutions moving to
London.
It will stop sales and local research coverage of the
Central and Eastern Europe, Middle East and North Africa region
cash equity products and centralise coverage in London.
Its Brazil markets business will be delivered offshore by
its New York and London teams.
In the Americas, the bank will focus its securitised
products on origination-led asset-backed and commercial
mortgage-backed securities.
As a result, Barclays will no longer offer residential loan
trading, GNMA CMBS or CMO products.
Citigroup has also cut a number of capital markets bankers
in a move to shave about 20 positions from its institutional
client group in Asia Pacific, people familiar with the matter
told IFR on Thursday
Departures include Vivian Sam, a director in the leveraged
finance business, as well as Andy Siow, a member of the debt
syndicate team in Hong Kong. At least two associates covering
equity capital markets are also leaving, the people said.
(Reporting by Steve Slater in London and Frances Yoon in Hong
Kong; editing by Sudip Roy and Ian Edmondson)