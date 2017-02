TEL AVIV Aug 29 Tel Aviv Stock Exchange has approved the application of British bank Barclays for TASE membership, the exchange said on Monday.

The inclusion of Barclays, which received the Bank of Israel's approval to operate in Israel as a foreign bank earlier this month, brings the number of foreign TASE members to six. The others are: UBS, HSBC, Deutsche Bank, Citi and Bank of America Merrill Lynch. .

Barclays has had a representative office in Israel since 2008 -- after acquiring the office of U.S. investment bank Lehman Brothers. (Reporting by Tova Cohen; Editing by Dan Lalor)