TOKYO, Sept 30 A Japanese unit of Barclays Plc was ordered by Japan's financial regulator to halt some trading operations for 10 business days for violating rules related to short selling, marking the first such punishment in Japan in five years.

Japan's Financial Services Agency (FSA) said it ordered Barclays Capital Japan Ltd to suspend taking orders for buying and selling of shares from the British bank's group companies from Oct. 11 to Oct. 24.

The regulator said Barclays Capital failed to indicate that it was short-selling while conducting trades on the Osaka Securities Exchange for its overseas affiliates during an 18-month period from February 2010.

In addition, the regulator said Barclays violated the rules by conducting short selling at prices equal to or lower than the latest published price on the Osaka bourse immediately prior to those transactions.

Barclays Capital said the infractions were the result of a technical error and that after discovering the glitch it informed the regulator and suspended transactions with the system that caused the problem.

"This was caused by an IT system coding error and an internal review concluded that there was no deliberate intention to manipulate the market and derive a benefit," Barclays Capital said in the statement.

It was the first time the FSA ordered the suspension of operations due to a short-selling violation since 2006, the regulator said. (Reporting by Noriyuki Hirata and Junko Fujita; Editing by Edmund Klamann and Nathan Layne)