TOKYO, Sept 30 Japan's financial watchdog ordered a Japanese unit of Barclays Plc to halt some operations for a limited period due to rule violations related to short selling, the regulatory body said.

Japan's Financial Services Agency ordered Barclays Capital Japan Ltd to suspend taking orders for stock trading from Oct. 11 to Oct. 24.

(Reporting by Junko Fujita; Editing by Edmund Klamann)