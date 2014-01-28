LONDON Jan 28 Barclays is set to cut
hundreds more jobs in its investment banking division, a source
familiar with the matter said on Tuesday, as the British lender
keeps pushing to reform its business.
The number of jobs being axed was in the "low hundreds", the
source told Reuters, and the cuts will probably come in the next
few weeks. Barclays is also restricting travel to meetings,
according to the source, a sign it is clamping down on costs.
Last year, Barclays Chief Executive Antony Jenkins pledged a
fresh course for the bank, in an attempt to restore its
reputation following a series of scandals.
Jenkins said in February that under his plan, Project
Transform, the bank would shed 1,800 jobs in corporate and
investment banking and 1,900 in its European retail and business
banking. The latest cuts come in addition to those. Overall,
Barclays employs around 140,000 people.
The bank has also cut pay for its investment bankers, halted
speculative trading in some asset classes and began efforts to
reform its corporate culture.
Barclays declined to comment.
The bank is scheduled to report its full-year results on
Feb. 11.