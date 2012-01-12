LONDON Jan 12 Barclays Plc is cutting up to 422 staff in technology support to add to a grim day for UK bank jobs after thousands of redundancies were announced by rival Royal Bank of Scotland.

Barclays said the cuts are due to a restructuring of its technology and infrastructure division and most of the jobs affected are in Britain, with some overseas. It said it will attempt to redeploy staff and limit compulsory redundancies.

Unite union slammed the cuts and the bank's decision to move some of the roles to Lithuania.

RBS said earlier on Thursday it was cutting 4,450 jobs, including 3,500 at its investment bank and 950 in Ireland, as it attempts to reduce risk and prepare for tougher regulations and economic conditions. (Reporting by Steve Slater; Editing by David Holmes)